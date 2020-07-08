The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

An independent commission is going to review the performance of Maine’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A commission of 25 experts from across the country, including one from Maine’s veterans’ homes, is launching the review as part of a federal effort to analyze nursing homes’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maine Health Care Association said it will produce actionable changes to make residents safer and prepare for future pandemics.





“The COVID-19 pandemic has been like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. I know nursing home administrators who have been in the businesses for 40 years. No one has faced anything like this,” Maine Health Care Association President Rick Erb said. “There’s much to be learned. This is a group that will have the right tools to be able to do that.”

The recommendations from the commission should be released by Sept. 1.