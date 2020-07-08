POLAND SPRING — Sixteen Maine high school seniors each now have $1,000 more for their college educations after Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, part of Nestlé Waters North America, awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships. Each senior plans to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of life science, physical science, earth science, engineering, or nursing.

“The Class of 2020 has had a lot to overcome the past few months,” said Heather Printup, community relations manager for Poland Spring. “We’re proud to support these resilient young men and women because they’re the scientists, healers and problem-solvers of tomorrow. We’re also delighted that so much of the funding will be invested in higher education right here in Maine.”

The students applied for the scholarships by writing essays describing the meaning of environmental stewardship to them. Applications were reviewed and awarded by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:





Bonny Eagle High School

Jenna Fecteau, Roger Williams University;

Hannah Milne, University of Maine;

Mary Tanner, University of Maine;

Fryeburg Academy

Kaylee Emery, University of New England;

Audra Hamlin, University of New England;

Kaia Staples, University of New Hampshire;

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Sampagutia French, University of Maine;

Jacob MacCallum, Maine Maritime Academy;

Jaida Pattersone, University of Maine;

Lindsey Pierce, University of Maine;

Mt. Abram High School

Evan Allen, Maine Maritime Academy;

Celeste Reid, College of the Atlantic;

Chandler Rollins, Maine Maritime Academy;

Hailey Walker, University of Maine;

Poland Regional High School

Logan Lajoie, University of Vermont;

Rangeley Lakes Regional High School

Olivia Pye, Maine Maritime Academy.

Since 2007, Poland Spring has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to Maine graduating seniors as part of the company’s commitment to advancing education initiatives to teach the next generation of water stewards.

About Poland Spring:

Established in 1845, Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of Nestlé Waters North America, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford, Maine. Poland Spring also: