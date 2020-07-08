ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth residents who have a child who is 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020, are asked to register their children for kindergarten at this time. Kindergarten registration packets for the Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School are available both on line at the district website (https://www.ellsworthschools.org/o/ellsworth-elementary-middle-school/page/ki ndergarten-registration–45) or can be mailed upon request. For families without access to the internet, packets can be requested and mailed by calling 207-667-6241, Extension 2 and leaving parent and child names, the mailing address and a phone number where parents/guardians can be reached in case there are any questions. Those mailed registration packets can be returned to the school drop-off box or mailed back.

If online access is possible, download our registration forms onto your computer, fill out the forms electronically and email them back to scox@ellsworthschools.org. Forms can also be printed off, filled out and returned to the entryway of the school, Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m.-noon in the “Kindergarten Registration Drop Off Box” or mailed to Sherri Cox, 20 Forest Avenue, Ellsworth, Maine, 04605. Parents will be contacted to confirm registration was received. Remote meetings and phone meetings will be scheduled to provide more information for families.

Be sure to include in the registration packet a copy of your child’s birth certificate (original birth certificates will be reviewed at a later date), a copy of immunization records, a current photo of your child and proof of your residency in Ellsworth (usually a utility bill).

Reminder: any child who is 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020 is eligible to enter Kindergarten.





Kindergarten screening will be done in the fall when the new school year begins.