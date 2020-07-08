PRESQUE ISLE AND FORT KENT – The Community Spark Award goes to an individual who has gone above and beyond to support United Way of Aroostook in a variety of endeavors. The board of directors at United Way of Aroostook are pleased to award Denise Plourde with the Community Spark Award. Plourde is a commercial loan pfficer for NorState Federal Credit Union and has been a board member for the United Way of Aroostook since 2018. She also serves on the governance committee and volunteers with the United Way of Aroostook’s High Five Turkey Drive in Fort Kent and Santa’s Sleigh. Plourde also gives back to her community by serving as a board member for the Greater Fort Kent Area Chamber of Commerce and was a committee member for the Fort Kent 150th celebration in 2019. She is a lifelong resident of the County and lives in Fort Kent with her husband Normand and their two dogs, Buddy & Beau.

United Way’s Board of Directors are happy to bestow this award on Plourde to thank her for her dedication and energy.

“On behalf of the board of directors for United Way of Aroostook, we cannot thank Denise enough for all she has done for our organization. Denise constantly goes above and beyond to help us do our great work in the community. She certainly has shown her enthusiasm and commitment to the United Way through our events and because of that we want to present her with the Community Spark Award for this 2019/2020 campaign term,” said Jon Gulliver, president of the board.

The Community Spark Award is the highest volunteer honor given by United Way of Aroostook. It is presented annually to an individual who demonstrates consistently the highest degree of interest, personal dedication, and service in a voluntary capacity toward the improvement of education, financial stability and health in Aroostook County and its funded agencies.





“Denise’s impact in Aroostook County has been far-reaching, from fighting against food insecurity to making sure children in her community don’t go without at Christmas. She has been steadfast in her commitment to investing in her community through United Way,” said Sarah Ennis, executive director of United Way of Aroostook. “Denise has willingly dressed as a turkey at our High Five Turkey Drive to make sure her community pantries have the food they need during the holidays. She is quick to offer ideas or make connections to expand United Way of Aroostook’s reach. This is what makes her stand out and therefore she deserves this award.”

Plourde had this to say about the recent award. “I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the 2019/2020 Community Spark Award Recipient. Advocating and helping others has always been a huge part of my life even as a young child and still today. Being a board member of UWA has provided me with greater opportunities to collaborate with community partners on meeting the needs Aroostook County Wide. I enjoy volunteering for events, meeting with current and potential donors and volunteers, and am always finding ways to share some information that may benefit someone now or in the future. It is amazing the support UWA receives from volunteers, donors and partners; our success would not be possible without them.”

United Way of Aroostook is a 510 (3) (c) organization established in the county in 1957. United Way works in every Aroostook County community to offer solutions to today’s problems. We actively seek donations to be distributed to health and human service agencies and their programs so that they may provide the services needed in our community.