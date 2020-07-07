The town of Anson will seek to make back at least some of the $500,948 a former town clerk was convicted of embezzling through an auction of six properties she owned in Anson and Embden.

Mainebiz reported that the properties of Claudia Viles, convicted in 2016 of embezzling $500,948 from 2010 to 2015 from town excise tax payments, will soon go up for auction. The auction comes as a result of three years of court battles over what was owed and whether property owned by Viles and her husband could legally be converted to pay the restitution.

The notice announcing the property sale lists $500,948, plus $39,620 in interest and $119 in costs, per a Somerset County Superior Court ruling in March, as the amount owed. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court in January upheld the town’s conversion claim, denying Viles’ appeal. She was found guilty on one felony theft charge and 12 misdemeanors in June 2016, and was sentenced to eight years, including three years probation, which she began serving in July 2017. The Somerset County Superior Court denied her request for a new trial in October, according to Mainebiz.