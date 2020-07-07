The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer died as health officials on Tuesday reported 17 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state.

There have now been 3,440 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,423 on Monday.





Of those, 3,050 have been confirmed positive, while 390 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Cumberland, Washington and York counties.

The latest death involved a resident of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 110. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 360 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,816. That means there are 519 active and likely cases in the state, down from 527 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 1,883 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 112,180 negative test results out of 116,891 overall. Just over 3.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,818 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 65 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 496, 117 and 555 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (24), Franklin (40), Hancock (18), Kennebec (145), Knox (25), Lincoln (25), Oxford (42), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (30), Waldo (58) and Washington (4) counties. Information about where another five cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,938,750 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 130,310 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.