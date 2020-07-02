Jason Coleman is making a return to the sidelines on the eastern Maine basketball scene.

The former Orono High School coach has been hired as the head coach of the University of Maine at Augusta men’s program.

Coleman replaces Jim Ford, who retired at the end of the 2019-2020 season after 15 years leading the program.

“I am very grateful to athletic director Jennifer Laney and the hiring committee for trusting me in this position and giving me this opportunity,” Coleman said. “I am excited to build relationships with our returners, incoming students, and prospective students, as well as enhance the culture of our program. I am very humbled to be given the chance to lead a collegiate program in the great basketball state of Maine.”





Last winter, Coleman worked as an assistant coach under Chris Cameron with the Hermon High School girls program. The Hawks won the Class B North title and finished as the state runner-up, losing to Wells.

Coleman spent the 2018-2019 season as the director of basketball operations for the University of Maine men’s program under head coach Richard Barron.

Prior to that, he was the head boys basketball coach at Orono High School from 2011-2018, guiding the Red Riots to three appearances in the regional championship game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Coleman into our Moose family as the next head men’s basketball coach,” Jennifer Laney, UMA’s Athletic Director, said.

“Jason is high energy and has an incredible passion for the game with a work ethic to match,” Laney said. “We are confident he will lead our men’s basketball program to success on the court, in the classroom, and in service to our community.”

Coleman, who is the owner of Jersey’s Subs and Sweets in Old Town, was a successful AAU coach prior to coming to Maine. He directed two squads to national championships and also coached five teams to state titles.

He coached AAU programs in Indiana and South Carolina and was named the coach of the three three times.

Coleman also coached football in Greater Bangor. He was the offensive coordinator for the Husson University JV team and served as the Eagles’ varsity quarterbacks coach in 2011.

At Orono, he served as the offensive coordinator under coach Bob Sinclair.