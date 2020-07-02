The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Yesterday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that Maine was lifting the 14-day quarantine requirements for residents in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. They joined New Hampshire and Vermont residents in being able to travel to and from Maine without restrictions.

But Massachusetts has been left out in the cold, and the folks there aren’t happy about it.

In a press conference today, a reporter asked Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker why Massachusetts was not on the updated list of states without Maine-related travel restrictions. He said he wasn’t sure.





“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Baker said at the press conference, according to the Boston Globe. “But I’m going to call the governor of Maine today and I’m going to ask her, and see what she says.”

Yesterday when Mills added the three new states to the restriction-free list, she cited low case counts in those states as the reason for the policy change. However, Baker stated today that he was surprised that Massachusetts was not included, given the state’s own dropping case counts. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 195 cases on Thursday out of 109,338 cases in total since the pandemic began.

Maine may be keeping the Bay State at arms length, but Baker announced Tuesday that he was relaxing Massachusetts’ self-quarantine guidance for Mainers, along with residents from six other states.