It’s the weekend of the Fourth of July, but basically, there are no public fireworks, parades or barbecues to be had anywhere across the state (or the country, for that matter). Most of your revelry will likely occur around the home or out in nature, in small groups, which, given our current national coronavirus situation, is really for the best.

There are a few things that are still happening, however, where you can keep your distance safely. One of the coolest has got to be the SummerFestME event happening Friday and Saturday in Portland, and streaming online. This two-day concert event benefits the Good Shepherd Food Bank and Full Plates Full Potential, and features an array of local and national artists, including the Ghost of Paul Revere, the Barenaked Ladies, the Mallett Brothers Band, Amy Allen, members of the Portland Symphony Orchestra and lots more. It’s airing on YouTube starting at 2 p.m. Friday, and on WGME starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Looking for something a bit more intimate, and in-person? Some local breweries and beer gardens have outdoor music this weekend, including That Maine Band at Bar Harbor Beer Works on Friday night, blues band The Mullet Makers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Craft Brewing and the Fremont Street String Band at Strong Brewing in Sedgwick at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Make sure to contact the venue beforehand for specific attendance requirements!

As for movies, drive-in theaters statewide are showing some true summer blockbuster classics this weekend. The Bangor Drive-In will screen the original “Ghostbusters” and “Jumanji: Next Level” on one screen, and both parts of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” on the other. In Westbrook, Prides Corner Drive-In will screen “Jaws” all weekend, and the Bridgton Drive-In will be showing “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” also all weekend.





On TV, Disney+ on Friday will premiere the highly anticipated filmed version of the stage production of the modern classic “Hamilton” — is there a better thing to watch over Independence Day weekend? We think not. Also new on TV this weekend are Netflix’s reboots of two iconic late 80s/early 90s franchises: “The Babysitters Club” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”