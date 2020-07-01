Sydney Adams, a two-sport standout at Maine Maritime in Academy in Castine, has been recognized as the North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year.

The recent MMA graduate from Trumbull, Connecticut, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Marine Science with a minor in Small Vessel Operations and Environmental Studies, is the first Mariner student-athlete to claim the prestigious honor.

The NAC Woman of the Year Award is modeled after the NCAA Woman of the Year program, for which Adams is now the league nominee, that recognizes graduating student-athletes who distinguished themselves throughout college in terms of academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.

“Sydney is a genuine character with genuine character,” Maine Maritime Athletics Director Steve Peed said. “She is a fierce competitor, a dedicated scholar, a contributor to our campus and Castine community, and she brought a laugh and a smile to every encounter off of the floor.”





In athletics, Adams was a three-year midfielder on the women’s lacrosse team who was named to the NAC All-Conference First Team as a senior. On the volleyball court, the setter helped MMA win four straight league titles.

Adams finished as MMA’s career assists leader with 3,163 and also registered 743 digs, 421 kills, 251 service aces and 134 total blocks. The four-time, all-league choice was the 2016 NAC Rookie of the Year.

“Syd is an incredible selection for NAC Woman of the Year — a scholar, an athlete, a sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, teammate, and more,” MMA volleyball coach Tricia Carver said. “Syd has a brilliant mind, a courageous and adventurous spirit, a caring heart, and a wicked sense of wit and humor. Syd looks out for those around her and in her own unique way, shares team, joy and fun.”

Adams earned numerous academic awards including the Maine Maritime Henry A. Scheel Scholar Award and the Spill Control Association of America Award given to the student who has demonstrated “outstanding interest, creativity, initiative and commitment to Environmental Excellence in the performance of their course of study.”

In her spare time, Adams worked at Special Olympics bocce ball and volleyball clinics. She served on a Title IX committee and as a tutor for chemistry and calculus. The four-year athletics employee worked as a supervisor for the rock wall and the waterfront.

“Sydney is an excellent representative for the NAC. She was involved at every level on campus, and was an outstanding scholar and a tremendous athlete,” NAC Commissioner Marcella Zalot said.

“She is an impressive young woman, she exemplifies the Division III experience.”

Adams will pursue a Master’s degree program in Environmental Engineering at the University of New Hampshire this fall as a fully funded teaching assistant.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee will choose the top 30 national honorees, including 10 from each division, and then narrow the list to the top three in each division. The winner will be revealed on Nov. 1.

