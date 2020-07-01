Amanda Cummings, who spent five seasons as the head women’s soccer coach at Husson University in Bangor, has stepped down.

Cummings cited the desire to spend more time with her family, including husband Matt and daughters Vivian and Emerson.

“I cannot begin to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the University, athletic department, and Husson community for the opportunity to coach my passion and influence, and help shape the young women that have been part of the HUWS program over the last five seasons,” Cummings said. “It is hard to say goodbye, but I know I’m making the right decision for me and my family.”

While coaching at Husson, Cummings also worked alongside her dad, Randy Gifford, who was an assistant with the program. Her teams compiled an overall 37-41-6 record, including a 30-15-4 mark in North Atlantic Conference play and qualified for postseason play all five seasons.





The Eagles reached the conference title game in 2017 for the first time in seven years.

The 2012 graduate of Husson, where she was a three-year letterwinner in soccer, previously served as an assistant coach from 2012-2014.

“We are sad to see Amanda depart our staff and the women’s soccer program,” Husson athletics director Frank Pergolizzi said. “She has provided consistent leadership to our program during her time at Husson. We wish her the very best.”

Gifford helped guide 21 players to all-conference recognition.