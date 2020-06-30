The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 34 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 3,253 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,219 on Monday.





Of those, 2,893 have been confirmed positive, while 360 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 105.

So far, 348 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,646. That means there are 502 active and likely cases in the state, up from 491 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 1,752 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 96,146 negative test results out of 100,501 overall. Just under 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,715 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 60 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 483, 106 and 515 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (23), Franklin (41), Hancock (16), Kennebec (146), Knox (24), Lincoln (23), Oxford (37), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (28), Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,683,000 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 129,545 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.