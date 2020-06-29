The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as 30 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 3,221 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,191 on Sunday.





Of those, 2,861 have been confirmed positive, while 360 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll now stands at 105.

So far, 348 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 2,593 people have recovered from the virus, meaning there are 523 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 510 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 96,146 negative test results out of 100,501 overall. Just under 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,550,848 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 125,824 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.



