Another 52 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,154 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,102 on Friday.

Of those, 2,809 have been confirmed positive, while 345 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc and York counties.

One new death was reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll up to 104.

So far, over 300 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 24 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 24 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,566. That means there are 484 active and likely cases in the state, up from 457 on Friday.

—“Maine voters will soon have the chance to borrow millions of dollars to fund two infrastructure systems that have been stressed by the coronavirus pandemic. A $105 million transportation bond will be on the July 14 ballot as Question 2 alongside Question 1, a $15 million bond for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas. Long-term solutions have been elusive under Gov. Janet Mills and her predecessors and were further delayed when the Legislature adjourned due to the virus in March.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“July is traditionally a month of celebration here in Maine — family reunions, anniversaries, the Fourth of July, or even just a party for a party’s sake. Not much is normal about July 2020, however, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague much of the country, and remains a threat here in Maine, even with our relatively low case count compared to other states. Regardless, people are still going to have parties. And despite the looming specter of the virus hanging around, it’s possible to plan a get-together that is both safe and fun.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“If you are approached by people with a card or flier stating that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act excuse them from wearing a face mask, don’t believe them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maine and ada.gov, the website that helps promote understanding of the act, both issued warnings that such cards are fraudulent.” — Nick Sambides Jr.

—“More than 50 state lawmakers are calling on regulators to reject a proposal by Central Maine Power (CMP) that could allow it to charge ratepayers for unexpected costs caused by the pandemic while leaving the company’s shareholders off the hook.” — Fred Bever, Maine Public

—“Reducing plastic waste is harder during the pandemic than it was before COVID-19 came to Maine. Even though the Centers for Disease Control has not yet documented transmission of the coronavirus from surfaces, individual businesses have taken precautions to reduce the surfaces that multiple people touch by nixing things like reusable bags and bulk bins in order to prevent cross contamination from unsanitized surfaces. Here are 7 ways you can reduce plastic during the pandemic.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,488,037 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 125,255 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.