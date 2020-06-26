If you are approached by people with a card or flier stating that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act excuse them from wearing a face mask, don’t believe them.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maine and ada.gov, the website that helps promote understanding of the act, both issued warnings that such cards are fraudulent.

“These documents are not issued or endorsed by @TheJusticeDept,” according to a tweet from U.S. Attorney Maine on Friday.

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” according to the ADA website.





Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order of May 29 stated explicitly that businesses can deny entry to customers not wearing face coverings. It allows exemptions for children under age 2, for children in child care and for people who have trouble breathing, have related medical conditions or who cannot remove a mask without assistance.

Those who qualify for the exemptions are not required to show proof of their condition. The governor’s new order also required every business accessible to the public to post easily visible signs notifying customers about the requirement to wear face coverings.

It’s up to businesses themselves whether they enforce the face covering requirement.

It was unclear from Friday’s postings when these bogus materials began appearing in Maine.

The Americans With Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination based on disabilities and regulates how public structures and employers must treat the disabled.