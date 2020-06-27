The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

A nursing home in Falmouth that serves residents who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 36 people, according to News Center Maine.

Twenty-three residents and 13 workers at Sedgewood Commons have been confirmed since Tuesday to have the virus. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long said that his organization confirmed the outbreak when three staff members tested positive in mid-June and that since then, tests have confirmed the rest of the cases, News Center Maine reported.

Another 52 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine as of Saturday. There have now been 3,154 cases across all of Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 3,102 on Friday.





Of those, 2,809 have been confirmed positive, while 345 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

As of June 2, outbreaks at nursing homes had accounted for some of the largest numbers of cases and more than half of Maine’s coronavirus deaths, while group homes for people with intellectual disabilities have made up nearly half of the state’s outbreak sites, according to Maine CDC data.