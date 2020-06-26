Mitch Fossier of the University of Maine, an All-Hockey East second-team selection last season, has signed a one-year contract with the American Hockey League’s Rockford [Illinois] IceHogs.

The IceHogs are the top minor-league team of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Fossier, a left winger and team captain, led the Black Bears in scoring for the third consecutive season. He posted a career-high 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 34 games.

His 42 points tied him for seventh nationally and his 32 assists tied for third most among the nation’s 60 Division I programs.





UMaine head coach Red Gendron, who spent 11 seasons in different capacities in the New Jersey Devils organization, said Fossier has a real good chance to play in the NHL someday.

“His chances are better than some might think,” Gendron said. “He isn’t a pretty skater but he’s an excellent skater. He was one of the fastest skaters on our team. He’s elusive with his side-to-side mobility and he can create separation. His hockey sense is extraordinary.”

Fossier also registered a team-best plus-minus rating of plus-16 last season. That means while he was on the ice UMaine scored 16 more goals than it allowed.

He netted two game-winning goals, including the only one in the season-ending 1-0 victory over Providence College on “Seniors Night.”

Fossier concluded his UMaine career with 128 points, tying him for 30th in school history with Ray Jacques. He registered 38 goals and 90 assists in 134 games. His 90 assists rank tied for 17th.

The native of Alpharetta, Georgia, was equally as impressive in the classroom where he posted a 3.898 cumulative grade point average while majoring in New Media with a Music minor.

He is an accomplished singer-musician who has recorded 13 songs and produced an album.

Gendron said Fossier is the type of person who is fully invested in everything he does and has an excellent work ethic.

“He is a really good player. He has earned this. I’m delighted for him,” Gendron said.