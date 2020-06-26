The Maine Warden Service honored two men on Thursday as Warden Joey Lefebvrew was selected as this year’s warden of the year and Sgt. Tim Spahr was picked as the service’s supervisor of the year during a ceremony at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

Lefebvre, who joined the service in 1995, spent a short period of time patrolling a remote district in northwestern Maine before transferring to Damariscotta, where he has been ever since.

According to his nomination form for the award, Lefebvre excels at investigating illegal deer hunting, and has been able to uncover some of the most high-profile fish and game violations in the state. He also has played a significant role in training and mentoring new game wardens.

Spahr joined the warden service as a deputy warden in the Rangeley area in 1996. He was hired as a full-time district warden in 1997, promoted to investigator in 2006, and sergeant in 2008.





He oversees 15 wardens in southernmost Maine, has worked with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists and Maine Audubon biologists and has led the very successful law enforcement component of the piping plover recovery program. He is a member of the Kennebunk Land Trust Board of Trustees and an adjunct instructor at the University of New England.

In 2016, Spahr earned his master’s degree in museum studies from Harvard University after a seven-year effort. His focus was prehistoric Maine archeology.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the warden of the year award may be presented to any member of warden service who consistently in the past has conducted themselves in such a manner as to display an exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement, management, community and public relations and all aspects of a game warden’s duties and during the past year has performed in a manner that reflects continued performance of this standard.

The outstanding supervisor award is presented annually to the supervisory officer who has demonstrated superior knowledge and leadership in conservation law enforcement supervision and by doing so has gained the respect of administrators, supervisors, fellow officers, other department employees, other agencies and the public regarding expertise and performance in the field of supervision.