Show our patriotism with masks

People stood up against a king’s tyranny and the American idea was born. People stood up against inhuman behaviors called slavery, fascism and other injustices. True patriots fought

for and died for our freedoms! If we love our country then why not support its ideals instead of complaining about every minutia, individual difference of opinion or perceived slight?

Supporting our communities is patriotic and wearing masks, helping your neighbor or their health, is also very patriotic. Crying about inconveniences is not supporting our communities. Yes, we are tired of being confined or restricted and miss doing the things we normally do. Are we babies who whine when they cannot have their way or are we resilient and tough enough to do what is right?

Our children are learning from us and we need to show them we can be helpful to our communities by supporting sensible rules and holding human value dearly.





I think some store owners are being wimps! No shirt, no shoes, no mask and no service! OSHA and state governments need to impose huge fines to stop this unnecessary selfish behavior now before a second wave hits us harder. Let’s all show our patriotism and help by wearing a cool mask!

Dennis St. Jean

Chelsea

Gideon has the experience to lead

All elections are important, from the most obscure to the highest levels in our political system, and that is why I’m writing about Sara Gideon. We all tend to focus on different aspects of a candidate’s attributes, views and experience.

This time my focus is on experience. During my career in the Air Force, over 15 years flying in the cockpit and mostly as an instructor and evaluator, job experience stood out as a most important aspect. Now, as I look at candidates, in this case for U.S. Senate, I find that Gideon possesses that attribute as well as many other desirable abilities such as: leadership, education, empathy, communication skills, moxie and integrity.

Please consider her when you vote, whether in person or by mail. Gideon is highly motivated and will do a great job for our state of Maine and our country.

Fred Wiand

China

Sweet’s steadfast dedication

Betsy Sweet has spent the last 37 years advocating for policies that are now in the spotlight. I met Sweet at a Belfast town hall last September. I was immediately struck by her energy and values. I trust her steadfast dedication to working for a better life for all Mainers, especially those struggling with poverty and prejudice.

Sweet has supported Black Lives Matter. She addresses systemic racism and policing on livestreams and virtual town halls. As our senator, she would immediately advocate to prohibit racial profiling, eliminate arming the police with military weapons and end the qualified immunity doctrine.

I trust Sweet to hit the ground running with a progressive agenda. Years ago, she successfully advocated to raise Maine’s minimum wage. In 1986, she wrote and helped pass the first Family Medical Leave Act in the U.S. In 1996, she helped create the first publicly financed campaign system in the country. She has worked on every Maine budget for 37 years.

When I compare Sweet and Sara Gideon, here’s what I see: Sweet supports the Green New Deal. Gideon doesn’t. Sweet supports Medicare For All. Gideon wants a public option.

Sweet is not accepting corporate PAC donations. Her allegiance is to us. Gideon has raised over $14 million in donations, much of it from out of state, and she has been championed by national Democratic groups and donors. Where is Gideon’s allegiance?

Rachel Herbener

Belfast

I don’t see systemic racism

I am not woke. And I am not racist. However, I realize we are now in a time that, to even make that comment, makes me “racist.”

The death of George Floyd was terrible and, yes, there are myriad examples of racism (from multiple perspectives) that are a blight on society. However, in no way do I accept the premise that this great country is guilty of systemic racism.

We have elected a black man twice to the presidency. We have enacted multiple laws and legislation to advantage minorities. Affirmative action, revisions of national education policies, preferential enrollment of minorities at schools and colleges and, quite frankly, just the way we treat each other in non-confrontational social situations every day, tells me, unequivocally, that, while we are certainly not perfect, we most assuredly are not living in a country rooted in systemic racism. Yes, there is value in having the “conversation” — but not against the stained backdrop of systemic racism.

And, oh, by the way, my minority wife, Haunani, and I will mark our 40th year together this summer, and we know our anniversary will be celebrated in a country not defined by systemic racism.

Doc Wallace

Rockport

Trust Maine people to decide on NECEC

On all the major networks and online, I have been seeing many advertisements for the transmission line Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power want to run through our state. These political ads seem to be purposely using pretty pictures, psychological tactics and half-truths to try and confuse voters. For example, one features a map of the line stopping in Lewiston. While that is where this new line ends, the reality is that the hydropower would be shipped all the way to Massachusetts just because residents there are willing to pay more for it. These are apparent attempts by Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power to mislead voters with slick public relations tactics because they know the CMP corridor is unpopular in Maine.

Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power have already spent more than $9 million to try and gloss over the truth and confuse Mainers. But the facts are clear. The transmission corridor Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power want to cut through the North Woods would incur long lasting damage to that region of our state.

The millions Hydro-Quebec is spending are also concerning because, I believe, it amounts to interference in our elections by a utility solely owned by a foreign government. This sort of interference in our elections should not be tolerated. Maine people can be trusted to make decisions about what is best for our state without this kind of interference.

Maria Strickland

Bangor

