The Maine Principals’ Association on Thursday released a set of guidelines for coaches and student-athletes that will be in force from July 6 to Aug. 2.

The guidelines have been divided into two, two-week sessions with the second session relaxing the restrictions imposed for the first session.

The rules are designed to allow coaches and student-athletes to prepare for their upcoming seasons in the safest way possible as everyone continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.





It will be up to school and district administrators to decide whether to open their campuses and athletic facilities.

If schools and facilities are reopened, the MPA release said school administrators have to ensure that adequate staff is present to validate that all the safety precautions are met.

Most schools have locked down their facilities due to the coronavirus.

In Phase One, which will last from July 6 to July 19 and will be limited to outdoor facilities, activities will be limited to conditioning, strength training and agility. No sport-specific equipment or skill activities will be allowed.

There will be a one-hour limit of activities per student-athlete per day.

Groups of 10 or less will be assigned and the student-athletes will remain in that pod for each workout for the duration of Phase One. Coaches must keep attendance for each student and adult on a daily basis.

Any student-athletes, coaches or adults who have COVID-19 symptoms or are sick have to stay home and must receive a medical clearance to return.

Face coverings are recommended for the student-athletes when they aren’t engaged in vigorous activity and coaches and other officials should always wear cloth face coverings.

The athletes and coaches should bring their own water bottles and everyone should wash their hands frequently. Disinfectants and hand sanitizers must be available and equipment should be sanitized after each individual use.

Screenings in the form of health questions asking about symptoms such as fever, cough, chills and fatigue will be conducted regularly.

Phase Two will run from July 20 to Aug. 2, when the use of indoor facilities will be allowed. That includes weight rooms, gyms and wrestling facilities.

The outdoor pods will expand to up to 50 students, who will be allowed in designated areas. Student-athletes must remain in that same group for the entire two weeks.

The daily time limit for the athletes will increase, permitting up to two hours.

Activities during Phase Two may consist of conditioning, strength training, agility and individual skill development. Sport-specific activities and equipment use will be allowed, unlike Phase One.

But no form of player-to-player competition will be allowed.