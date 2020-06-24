Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday confirmed 23 more positive coronavirus cases.

There have now been 3,017 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,994 on Tuesday.

Of those, 2,680 have been confirmed positive, while 337 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Oxford, Sagadahoc and York counties.





The latest death was a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County. Her death brings the statewide death toll to 103. It marks the first death related to the virus in a week, ending the longest streak without a death since the outbreak’s earliest days.

So far, 339 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 26 people are currently hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and six on ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 47 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,490. That means there are 424 active and likely cases in the state, down from 449 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 1,610 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 87,694 negative test results out of 91,821 overall. About 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,566 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 59 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 456, 104 and 479 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (22), Franklin (38), Hancock (15), Kennebec (140), Knox (24), Lincoln (21), Oxford (35), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (32), Somerset (26), Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,364,874 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 121,662 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.