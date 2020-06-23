The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 23 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 2,994 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,971 on Monday.

Of those, 2,655 have been confirmed positive, while 339 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (2), Cumberland (12), Kennebec (3), Penobscot (1) and York (6) counties.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. The most recent death was reported last Wednesday.

So far, 339 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 24 people are currently hospitalized, with 12 in critical care and six ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 37 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 2,443. That means there are 449 active and likely cases in the state, down from 463 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 1,596 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 84,412 negative test results out of 88,492 overall. About 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,554 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 58 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 454, 104 and 472 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (21), Franklin (38), Hancock (15), Kennebec (141), Knox (24), Lincoln (21), Oxford (34), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (31), Somerset (26), Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 2,323,755 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 120,679 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.