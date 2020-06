A Monmouth man was killed Tuesday night after his car struck a tree in Litchfield.

Jeremy Kenney, 45, was driving a 2003 maroon Buick LaSabre on Plains Road about 9:28 p.m. when he left the road and struck a pine tree, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers removed Kenney from the Buick, but he died at the scene, Read said.

Kenney was alone in the vehicle.





Read said the crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor.