FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Several police officers and firefighters who were potentially exposed to the new coronavirus during an EMT course have tested negative for coronavirus, Fort Fairfield police said Wednesday.

Fort Fairfield Fire Department held an EMT training course featuring six students and one instructor on Saturday. Later that day, one of the people attending that course was informed they had been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Five members of the Fort Fairfield Fire Department and two members of the Fort Fairfield Police Department who had direct or indirect contact with that person immediately went into quarantine. They were tested for the virus at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle on Sunday.





Fort Fairfield Public Safety Director Shawn Newell said those tests all came back negative and that staff members had shown no signs of infection. They will be tested again on Thursday to ensure they are free of the virus and will continue to quarantine.

Newell said Tuesday that Fort Fairfield police and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention were investigating whether the incident was linked to an outbreak of the virus in Houlton that has resulted in nine new positive cases thus far.