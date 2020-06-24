This story is developing.

Striking workers at Bath Iron Works got some encouragement from presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden when he urged management to resume negotiations.

“Local S6 members work hard to ensure that our military have the tools to be successful. It is up to us to make sure that those same workers have what they need to accomplish that for their own families,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.

“A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about dignity. I urge the Bath Iron Works to come back to the table and make a fair offer to the hardworking men and women of IAM Local S6,” he added.





Members of Bath Iron Works’ biggest union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6, went on strike on Monday after voting overwhelmingly to reject the company’s final contract offer, citing disagreements about senior preferences, subcontracting and health care premiums, among other issues.

The strike comes while BIW, one of Maine’s largest private employers, is already six months behind on producing a set of destroyers. It is the first strike at the shipyard in 20 years.