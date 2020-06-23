HOLE-IN-ONE

Dave Barber

BREWER, Maine — Dave Barber of Brewer recorded a hole-in-one on on June 19 during Senior League play at Pine Hill Golf Course. He used an 8-iron to ace the 150-yard 16th hole. The shot was witnessed by Peter Beatham, Wayne Harriman and Jim Hancock.

Ambrosia Spann

DEDHAM, Maine — Ambrosia Spann of Bangor aced the 120-yard second hole at Lucerne Golf Club on June 9. She used a 7-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Nicholas Spann.

MSGA Women

At PVCC, Orono

Gross — Flight 1: Bailey Plourde 73, Lori Frost 78, Liz Coffin 80. Flight 2: Sharon Houle 96, Pegi Whited 97, Gloria Attenweiler 103. Net — Flight 1: Sue Coffin 69, Diane Herring 70, Vicki Lindquist 70. Flight 2: Jean Young 69, Maggie Black 75, Carole Cook 76. Gross Skins: No. 6 Maggie Black 2, No. 13 Bailey Plourde 4, No. 15 Bailey Plourde 4, No. 16 Lori Frost 2, No. 18 Bailey Plourde 4. Net Skins: No. 3 Maggie Black 2, No. 9 Kathy Constantine 2, No. 10 Linda Holmes 3, No. 18 Carole Cook 3

At Biddeford-Saco CC

Flight 1 Gross: Kristin Kannegieser 80, Ruby Haylock 80, Kathi O’Grady 81, Ruth Colucci 82. Net: Morghan Dutil 71, Laurie Hyndman 73, Melissa Johnson 73, Allison Landes 74. Flight 2 Gross: Laura Blanchette 84, Jade Haylock 89, Michele Davis 89, Kim Burnham 90. Net: Lisa Gorman 70, Corleen Garland 73, Emily Jones 75, Cindi Kostis 76. Flight 3 Gross: Margo Audiffred 89, Patricia Bouton 92, Maureen Lano 93, Phyllis Wagstaff 94, Debbie Porter 94. Net: Diana Wescott 71, Debbie Lalemand 73, Cindy Gelinas 74, Darlene Davison 74, Ann Anthony 74, Donna Applebee 74.





Flight 4 Gross: Bonnie Cote 97, Patricia Bailey 97, Nancy Bither 98, Luanne MacDonald 98, Cathy Fifield 99. Net: Bonnie Cote 71, Polly Hoffman 74, June Bureau 74, Melinda Eaton 75. Flight 5 Gross: Penny Guerin 102, Terri Messer 103, Ann May 103, Jean Farrell 109, Carol Walsh 109. Net: Donna Bouchard 73, Diane Beaulieu 74, Sylvia Leblanc 74, Diane Snow 77. Skins Gross: Laurie Hyndman 5th, Maureen Wedge 8th, Ruby Haylock 11th, Heidi Haylock 3rd. Net: Nancy Bither 2nd, Maureen Wedge 16th, Diane Beaulieu 13th, Patti Girr 15th, Prudie Duross 4th, Theresa Kelley 14th

CMSGA

At Turner Highlands GC

Overall Gross: Reid Birdsall 69,Bruce Bubier 71, Dave Ballew 75. Net: Wayne Gifford 66, Bill Palmer 69, Spike Herrick 70. Flight 1 Gross: Bob Pellerin 77, Dennis Leaver 79M, Dan Bence 80M. Net: Mark Kamen 71M, Tom Downs 71, Mike Baillargeon 74M. Flight 2 Gross: Dan Dawe 77, John Collins 79, John Deetjen 80. Net: Dale Northrup 73M, Barry Gates 73, Bill Hunter 75. Flight 3 Gross: Tom Kus 78M, Mert Dearnley 78, Mike McGuire 80. Net: Butch Presby 71, Ben Walker 72, Dave Curtis 74M. Flight 4 Gross: Bob Ouellette 80, Dave Haris 82, Cy Thompson 83. Net:, Bill Weatherbie 71M, Charlie Bonney 71, Carleton Demmons 72M. Super Senior: Gross: Dana McCurdy 88. Net: Bob Coates 72. Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 64; Ray Brochu, Dave Kus, Tom Kus, Ed McKay 69M. Best Ball Net: , Mike Baillargeon, Leo Bellemare, Ken Carver, Dave St.Andre 57; Spike Herrick, Bill Weatherbie, Keith Weatherbie, Malcolm Weatherbie 61M. Pins: No. 4 Bruce Bubier 8-9, Bob Pellerin 15-11; No.8 Tom Downs 8-9, Darrell Moody 9-6; No. 10 Bob Pellerin 2-2, Dave Boucher 10-10; No. 15 Steve Smith 2-5, Dick McAuslin 5-0; No. 18 Dick Albert 5-3, Greg Gravel 5-10. Skins: Gross: No. 2 Dan Boucher (3), No. 4 Wayne Sanford (2), No. 6 Alan Turner (3), No. 8 Leo Bellemare (2). Net: No. 5 Bill Blakemore (2), No. 10 Keith Weatherbie (1), No. 13 Cy Thompson (2)

LOCAL

At Traditions GC, Holden

Men’s Senior League — 1. Robbie Robinson, Butch Robichaud, Ron Goldstone, 33; 2. Jim Oreskovich, Don Payne, Bob Pentland, Mel McLay, 34; 3. Nick Fox, Bruce Wiersma, Joe Guaraldo, 34

Bangor Women’s League — First Flight, Gross: Liz Coffin 74. Net: Nancy Hart 73, Marlene Viger 73. Second Flight, Gross: Viola Kemp 79. Net: Shelley Drillen 71. Third Flight, Gross: Carol Cook 86. Net: Jean Young 72. Fourth Flight, Gross: Claudette Amoroso 89. Net: Anne Pooler 68

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Golf Wars Results — Gross: 1. Chris James +3 30, 2. Par Pals 30, 3. Putter Face 31. Net: 1. Smokin Greens 26.5, 2. Dukes of Hazards 27.3, 3. 1/2 Braun No Brain 28.4. Pins: 6. Sherry Harkins 9-1, 9. Bryan Maurais 20-4

Ladies League — Texas Scramble, 3-Player Team: Cathy Nicholson, Kay Rand, Jacqueline Fitzpatrick 29. 4-Player Team: Betsy Corrigan, Heather Lewis, Janet McEachern, Dawn Closson 32. Pins: No. 6 Kay Rand 7-5, No. 9 Liz Shaffer 2-0

Mens Group — Variable Best Ball: 1. Paul Hodgkins, Richard Collier, Bob Lombardi 58 points; 2. Jim McFarland, Chris Coston, Nat Fenton 54. Gross Skins: No. 1 Bil Harding, No. 3 Nat Fenton, No. 7 Bob Lombardi, No. 8 Chris Coston, No. 9 Mike Kiick, No. 10 Mike Kiick, No. 11 Les McEachern, No. 14 Bil Harding, No. 18 Jim McFarland

Men’s Twilight League — Team Stableford: 1. Chris Cambridge, Joe Pagan, Rick Mooers, Gary Adler 60 points; 2. Cornell Knight, Mark Wanner, Les Harbour, Richard Dow 57. Individual Stableford: 1. Jim Barkhouse +3, Dick Collier +3, Duane Bartlett +3, 4. Rick Mooers +2, 5. Les Harbour +1, Troy Lewis+1, Peter Swanson +1. Pins: No. 4 Dana Fadley 4-3, No. 15 Chris Cambridge 29-3

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Monday Night Scramble results (par 35) — 1. Jason Levasseur, Liz Levasseur, Stephanie Buxton, Frank Greenleaf 29; 2. Dillon Leland, Kyle Lemieux, Matt Libby, Kevin Sinclair 29; 3. Andrew McDade, Cole Daniel, Scott Miller, Zac Miller 32; 4. Stacey Hussey, Ray Hussey, Greg Scott, Xavier Scott 32; 5. George Keefe, Jay Emerson, Ed Lucas, John Lodge 33; 6. Mark King, Ed King, Terry Grant, Gary Powers 33; 7. Sue Patrick, Bill Patrick, Rick Tidwell, Bill Fernandez 33; 8. Blaine Chadwick, Chris Ford, Joe Joaquin, Alan Cust 34; 9. Mike Tuell, Kristy St. Peter, Jeannette Bernard, Randy Bernard 34; 10. Ken Mitchell, Joe Severance, Zack Paul, Dave McLaughlin 34; 11. Don Spencer, Wayne Hartt, Kevin Hamel, Andy Taylor 35; 12. Mike LaFontaine, Kathy LaFontaine, Gene Fadrigon, Robbie Robertson 36; 13. Cody Richards, Olivia King, Dillon Levansalor, Cody Levansalor 36; 14. Aaron Humphrey, Paul Roy, Michelle Atherton, Lucas Winter 37. Pins: No. 4 Dave McLaughlin 3-2; No. 8 Lucas Winter 17-6

Tuesday Morning Senior League (par 35) –Gross. 1. Kevin Labree 35; 2. Rick Gilman 38; 3. David Saucier 39; 4. Bill Fernandez 39; 5. Phil Keith 39. Net: 1. Fred Ouellette 29; 2. Donna Emerson 29; 3. Lloyd Ames 30; 4. Bob Ruhlin 30; 5. Gene Fadrigon 32, 6. Gifford Stevens 32. Pins: No. 4 Gilbert Tibbetts 5-6; No. 8 Greg Bosse, very close.

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Gross: 1. Josh Hawkes 36, J.T. Davis 36, 3. Dave Crichton 37, 4. Bill O’Rourke 37, 5. Kent Johnson 38. Net: 1. Mark Phillips 31; 2. Mike Mahoney 32; 3. Jeff Kinney 32; 4. Bub Smith 32; 5. Greg Murray 32

At Penobscot Valley CC, Orono

Twilight League — Front Nine: Steve Clark, John Poulin, Terry Kenniston, Lou Hardy, David Foster, Derek Watson, Ed Soule, Ola Tucker 141. Back Nine: Matt Jarrell, WallyTardiff, Jeff Teunisen, Jason Roy, Woody Cross, Sean Lyford, Stu Kelley, Scott Thomas 142. Back Nine, Double Greens: Rick Thompson, Dale Duplisea

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Marcia Carlow, Paul Look, Gary Derickson, Gary Willey -4; 2. Sally Jo Rice, Dennis Lewey, Roy Wood Sr, Frank Gatcomb -3; 3. Janice Rice, Bob Tracy, Bob Cates, Ken Smith -2; 4. Pat Dumont, Dick Kilton, Peter Thompson. Pins: No. 2 Marcia Carlow 10-9, No. 5 Jean Symonds 4-8

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Mike Dunphy, John Olesniewica +12; 2. John May, Dave Mussulman +11; 3. (tie) Steve Tinto, Al Porter +9, Doug Chambers, Heokbum Kwon +9; 5. Steve Caouette, Lou Demmons +7. Pins: No. 3 John May 5-11, No. 8 John Arsenault 3-6, No. 9 Tracy Gran Jr. 1-11, No. 12 Greg Black 4-7, No. 16 Gary Stewart 8-5; Skins: No. 6 Mike Norris, No. 12 Greg Black, No. 13 Doug Chambers, No. 17 Tracy Gran, Jr.

Wednesday Men’s League — Week 2: 1. Burners 20, 2. Tree Wood 17, 3. Divots 14, 4 Baggers 13. Pins: No. 3 Doug Chambers 15-0, No. 8 Lane Crimm 17-9, No. 9 Creighton Allen 20-0

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Ryder Cup, Gross: Wendy Pires, Kathy Harper 86; Kate Hewlett, Donni Witham 89. Net: Sue Wootton, Heidi Lyman 61.5; (tie) Kathy Sprowl, Joni Hall; Jan Staples, Marty Jones; and Kathy Macpherson, Mary Clewett 64.5. Pins: No. 5 none; No. 10 Wendy Pires, No. 18 Kathy Sprowl

Ladies League — Scramble Format: 1.Charlotte Dunifer, Charlotte Blanchard, Linda Dunifer, Tracy Haskell, Dawn Goodrich, 36; 2. Tammy Curtis, Louise Holyoke, Bonnie Robertson, Joyce Stevenson, 41

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble Format: 1. By Draw: Steve Allen, Jon Hutchins, Steve Smith, Kolby Brooks, 30; 2. Craig Carson, Sean Geagan, Dave Lewis, Aaron Largay 30; 3.By Draw: Scott Anderson, Tim Daniels, Brad Hurd, Mathew Stewart, 31; 4 Joe Quinn, Shawn Pearson, Mike Danforth, Ken Hanscom, 31; 5.Tie, Larry Ellis, Dave Dumont, Adrian Yanofski, Craig Wooster, 32; Alex Hart, Adam Freeman, Larry Freeman, Peter Stewart, 32; 7. Tie, Brian Hurd, Rick Wilson, Zach Rowe, Shawn Sutherland, 33; Chris Brochu, Tyson Lazare, Barry DeFilipp, Merrill Goodrich, 33; 9. Steve Williams, Joe Cyr, Chris Libby, Justin Hatch, 34; 10. Nick Coffin, Larry Brooks, Rick McEwen, Pat McEwen, 35; Pins: No. 7. Pat McEwen 25-7, No. 9. Steve Smith 9-4

Friday Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1.Chris Dunifer, Pumpkin Beatham, Steve Smith, Dave Barber, + 14; 2 Peter Beatham, Dan Watters, John Roach, Doug Higgins, + 9; 3. Tim Gallant, Jenny Williams, Rick Robertson, John Richards, + 7; 4. Wayne Walls, Wayne Harriman, Jim Hancock, Dawn England, +6; 5. Ralph Holyoke, Bruce Treworgy, Ed St Heart, Don Goodness, -2. Pins: No. 7 Wayne Walls 11-3; No. 9 Jim Hancock, 19-3; No. 16 Dave Barber (hole-in-one); No. 18. Dave Barber 25-6