The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

As they start to reopen their dining rooms, McDonald’s restaurants will hire 996 summer workers in Maine as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, but with 50 new safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus, including food delivered on sanitized trays in double-folded bags.

The new procedures and virus-inspired features will include social-distancing markers, contact-less payment systems, reduced seating and tables that are sanitized after each use, according to a statement released by McDonald’s USA, LLC, the multinational corporation’s American subsidiary. No dates of reopening were mentioned.

The restaurants have offered take-out and drive-through service since the pandemic began.





Nationwide, the company expects to hire approximately 260,000 summer employees for its approximately 14,000 storefronts, the company said. All workers will wear gloves and masks and temperature and health checks will be regularly offered in the restaurants.

The company is providing two weeks paid sick leave for employees at company-owned restaurants who need it, and cash bonuses equal 10 percent of pay earned in May, to every company-owned restaurant’s employees. Exactly how many workers this applies to is unclear.