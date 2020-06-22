The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 14 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 2,971 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,957 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,640 have been confirmed positive, while 341 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. The most recent death was reported last Wednesday.

So far, 336 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 2,406 people have recovered from it, meaning there are 463 active and likely cases in the state. That’s down from 464 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 83,260 negative test results out of 87,311 overall. About 4 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,281,903 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 119,997 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.