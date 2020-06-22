A man and woman from Massachusetts were arrested Saturday after allegedly burglarizing a house in Turner.

Corey Francis, 47, and Erika Lane, 39, both of Gloucester, Massachusetts, were charged with burglary, according to the Maine State Police.

The property owner found the back door of the Route 4 house had been forced open, and when Francis and Lane emerged carrying items from inside, he held them at gunpoint until state troopers arrived, police said.

A gray 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to the pair was parked in a field on the man’s property, state police said.

Francis and Lane were taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where they later posted bail.

The incident remains under investigation.