The Bangor City Council passed a new $106.97 million budget Monday night that was up 2.4 percent from this year’s spending plan, but did not include an additional $300,000 to equip local police officers with body cameras even though councilors have expressed some support for doing so.

The new 2020-2021 budget includes $57 million for the city’s expenses and $49.96 million for the Bangor School Department.

It is expected to increase the city’s total property tax rate by an estimated 0.9 percent, from $23 per $1,000 of valuation to $23.20 per $1,000, according to Bangor Finance Director Debbie Laurie. At that rate, the owner of a home with the median Bangor value of $157,000 would pay $3,642 in taxes next year, up $31 from this year’s $3,611.

Councilors did not end up putting any funds in next year’s budget for police body cameras after considering doing so last year also. Earlier this month, they said they are still interested in doing so amid ongoing national protests against police violence.

But they have decided to consider body cameras alongside other programs that are being sought by racial justice advocates.



The budget passed with little discussion by the councilors, who have been helping city staff to put it together over the last few months.

Numerous city departments have had to contend with lower-than-expected revenues as a result of economic challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.