A Thomas College student was killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 295 in Richmond.

Antonio Martinez, 22, was driving a truck north on I-295 about 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle between the Richmond and Gardiner exits, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

His truck overturned several times before coming to a rest off the breakdown lane, McCausland said. The crash was discovered about 4:30 a.m. Monday

Martinez, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene, McCausland said.

McCausland said that Martinez was likely texting at the time of the crash. Alcohol and speed aren’t believed to be factors in the crash.

Martinez, who lived in Waterville, attended Thomas College there.