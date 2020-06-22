The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Indoor bar service will not be allowed to resume on July 1, as previously scheduled, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday, due to elevated coronavirus risks.
Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that the state was reevaluating its original plan to allow indoor bars to reopen as part of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, citing clusters of coronavirus cases in other states that were linked to indoor bars.
In a statement, Mills called the decision to keep bars closed “difficult but necessary.” Her administration did not indicate Monday when indoor bar service might be allowed to resume. Outdoor, seated bar service was allowed to resume in most counties in early June and all counties in Maine as of last Wednesday.