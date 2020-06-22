AUGUSTA, Maine — Indoor bar service will not be allowed to resume on July 1, as previously scheduled, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday, due to elevated coronavirus risks.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that the state was reevaluating its original plan to allow indoor bars to reopen as part of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, citing clusters of coronavirus cases in other states that were linked to indoor bars.