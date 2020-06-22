In its checklists for reopening businesses safely, Maine health officials are using recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include the following:

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet between employees. Install transparent shields or other physical barriers where possible to separate employees and visitors where social distancing is not an option. Arrange reception or other communal seating area chairs by turning them away from customers, covering them with tape or fabric so they cannot be used, or removing them to maintain social distancing.

Physically separate employees in all areas. That includes work, meeting, break and locker rooms as well as parking lots and entrance and exit areas. Use signs, tape marks, or other visual cues on the floor placed 6 feet apart to show where people can stand when physical barriers are not possible. Replace high-touch communal items, such as coffee pots, water coolers and bulk snacks, with alternatives such as pre-packaged, single-serving items.

Improve ventilation in the building. Increase the percentage of outdoor air as much as possible. Increase the total airflow supply to occupied spaces, if possible. Disable demand-control ventilation controls that reduce air supply based on temperature or occupancy. Consider opening windows to increase the dilution of indoor air.

Improve central air filtration. Filter air as much as possible up to the MERV 14 level used in hospitals. However, be sure not to diminish air flow too much. Inspect filter housing and racks to ensure the filter fits correctly. Consider running ventilation systems even during unoccupied times. Consider reevaluating the positioning of supply and exhaust air diffusers to that air flows from clean to less clean areas. Have staff work in areas served by clean ventilation zones that do not include higher-risk areas such as visitor reception or exercise facilities.

Consider using additional systems to clean the air. Portable high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, systems can help enhance air cleaning. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lights used in hospitals and laboratories also could kill or inactivate the virus.

Check exhaust fans in restrooms. Make sure they are functional and operating at full capacity when the building is occupied.