Another 25 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 2,938 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,913 on Friday.

Of those, 2,610 have been confirmed positive, while 328 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (3), Cumberland (18), Hancock (1), Knox (1), Oxford (1), Piscataquis (1) and York (1) counties.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 102. Only two deaths have been reported so far this week.

So far, 333 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with 13 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 57 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 2,380. That means there are 456 active and likely cases in the state, down from 488 on Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

A majority of the cases — 1,561 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 81,740 negative test results out of 85,762 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,534 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 58 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 448, 102 and 458 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (11), Franklin (38), Hancock (14), Kennebec (137), Knox (24), Lincoln (21), Oxford (34), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (26) Waldo (55) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where two more cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Saturday, up from one on Friday.

As of midday Saturday, the coronavirus has sickened 2,226,282 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 119,224 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.