Former Maine House speaker John Richardson dies at age 62

Bridget Brown | Bangor Daily News Bridget Brown | Bangor Daily News

• June 16, 2020 6:31 pm

This story is developing.

John Richardson, a leading Maine legislator who served as economic development commissioner under Gov. John Baldacci and was an early advocate of the state’s wind turbine industry, has died. He was 62.

The Democrat died of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday morning, according to his friend and political protege, former state Rep. Eddie DuGay, D-Cherryfield.

Richardson, a Brunswick lawyer who was elected House speaker in 2005, also served as House majority leader, a television commentator on Maine politics and helped revive the first paper mill in Maine to close down as Lincoln Paper and Tissue LLC in early 2004. He ran for governor in 2010, but left the Democratic primary after failing to qualify for public financing.

He was known for working well with Republican counterparts and for having a sharp, occasionally biting but enjoyable sense of humor, DuGay said.

“The people of Brunswick have lost a friend. I have lost a friend. The State of Maine has lost a friend,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a Tuesday statement.

Among DuGay’s fondest memories of Richardson was when the two met Fidel Castro during a 2005 trade junket to Cuba that led to Maine securing $20 million in negotiated agreements with that communist state. At one point, the dictator put an arm around DuGay’s shoulder and said, “I think I am going to keep DuGay.”

Richardson immediately answered: “Your country will never be able to afford to feed him,” DuGay recalled on Tuesday.

“That’s how we did each other. We were always going back and forth,” DuGay said. “I told him after that, ‘I think you’re the top dog on getting me.’ ”

The heart attack came despite Richardson being a very vital, active man, a hiker and a mountain climber who would work to include exercise into his daily routines, DuGay said.

“This has really set me back today. This is the hardest one I ever had to deal with,” DuGay said. “I used to call him Speak. ‘Hey Speak.’ A lovely man. Great man, very proud of his family, his great children.”