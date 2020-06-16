Eddington man to serve 10 years for sexual assault on 6-year-old

Charlie Neibergall | AP Charlie Neibergall | AP

• June 16, 2020 4:22 pm

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

An Eddington man will serve 10 years in prison after admitting that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old relative last year.

Corbin Guy Dunkel, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, a Class A crime, and sexual misconduct with a child with a child under the age of 12, a Class C crime.

He was sentenced Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to 25 years in prison with all but 10 suspended.

In a plea deal that allowed him to serve less time, the Penobscot County district attorney’s office dimissed one count of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 12, and one count of unlawful sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, a Class B crime.

In addition to prison time, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray sentenced Dunkel to 18 years of probation. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Deputy District Attorney Devon DeMarco and defense attorney Martha Harris of Bangor jointly recommended the sentence the judge imposed, according to the prosecutor.

Last July, Dunkel showed a pornographic video to the girl, who is a relative, before sexually assaulting her, DeMarco said after the sentencing. The abuse came to light last fall during a home school lesson on inappropriate touching when the girl told her mother what had happened.

Dunkel has been held since his arrest on Oct. 31 at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $15,000 cash bail. That time will count toward his sentence.

He faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the Class A crime and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C crime.