Eddington man accused of sexually assaulting a child

An Eddington man was arrested Thursday on sexual assault charges allegedly involving a child.

Corbin Guy Dunkel, 18, was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of gross sexual assault on a child under the age of 12, a Class A crime; two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, one a Class A crime and the other a Class B crime; and one count of sexual misconduct, a Class C crime.

In July, Dunkel allegedly showed a pornographic video to a female relative who had not yet turned 12, and sexually assaulted her, Devon DeMarco, deputy district attorney for Penobscot County, said Thursday.

Dunkel is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Dunkel’s indictment was sealed until his arrest, the prosecutor said.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the Class A crimes; 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B crime; and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C crime.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.