Another Mainer dies as 17 new coronavirus cases are reported

• June 15, 2020 11:53 am

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 17 more coronavirus cases have been detected in the state.

There have now been 2,810 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,793 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,495 have been confirmed positive, while 315 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll stands at 101. Monday’s report marks the first new death since Tuesday.

So far, 317 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 2,189 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 520 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s unchanged on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 72,503 negative test results out of 76,316 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,095,043 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 115,747 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

