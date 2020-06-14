Maine reports 36 new cases of coronavirus

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 14, 2020 12:27 pm

Thirty-six more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 2,793 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,757 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,486 have been confirmed positive, while 307 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were announced Sunday. The statewide death toll still stands at 100.

So far, 314 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and five on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 2,173 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 520 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. Thats up from 505 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,434 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 57 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 425, 102 and 446 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (37), Hancock (13), Kennebec (136), Knox (22), Lincoln (21), Oxford (33), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (25) Waldo (55) and Washington (1) counties. The location of two of the cases were unavailable Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,074,526 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 115,436 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

