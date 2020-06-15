Lewiston-Auburn
June 15, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Moose Permit Lottery | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

Students will return to Bates College campus this fall

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
In this march 15, 2020, file photo, three Bates College students spend a day together in Portland before they scatter and go their separate ways after the college canceled in-person classes due to coronavirus fears.
The Associated Press

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Bates College will reopen this fall to students.

College President Clayton Spencer told alumni the college intends to open for students in early September and to send them home before Thanksgiving. They’ll take finals remotely.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Among other changes: The college intends to divide the semester into two parts, with students taking two courses during each, to limit the disruption if the coronavirus causes another closure.

“It’s just going to be done with masks and a lot of hand sanitizer,” Spencer joked during the online speech over the weekend, according to the Sun Journal.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like