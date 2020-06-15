Students will return to Bates College campus this fall

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 15, 2020 9:49 am

Bates College will reopen this fall to students.

College President Clayton Spencer told alumni the college intends to open for students in early September and to send them home before Thanksgiving. They’ll take finals remotely.

Among other changes: The college intends to divide the semester into two parts, with students taking two courses during each, to limit the disruption if the coronavirus causes another closure.

“It’s just going to be done with masks and a lot of hand sanitizer,” Spencer joked during the online speech over the weekend, according to the Sun Journal.