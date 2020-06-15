Caribou man accused of hitting state trooper with his car

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• June 15, 2020 6:15 am

A Caribou man was arrested Sunday afternoon after hitting a state trooper with his car while leading police on a chase through Kennebec County, authorities said.

Robert Belmain, 53, faces charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Belmain was pulled over on Interstate 95 in Waterville on Sunday after allegedly driving a green sports car with no license plates erratically on the highway south of Clinton, according to McCausland.

After he was pulled over, Belmain fled down the Interstate before exiting onto Route 3 in Augusta, McCausland said. Speeds during the chase reached up to 100 mph.

Trooper Mickael Nunez, a three-year veteran of the state police, was setting up a spike mat on Route 3 near the Family Dollar in China when Belmain struck him, McCausland said, adding that Belmain crashed shortly after striking Nunez.

Both men were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where Nunez was treated for a broken leg and Belmain for head injuries, according to McCausland.

...