McFarlane overcomes shaky Sunday start to edge Powell for Downeast Metro Amateur golf title

Courtesy of David Colt Courtesy of David Colt

• June 14, 2020 6:19 pm

Updated: June 14, 2020 6:14 pm

Reese McFarlane was 5 over on Sunday during the second round of the Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament at the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor.

The trend did not continue.

McFarlane strung together four consecutive birdies on holes Nos. 11 through 14, then parred his way into the clubhouse for a 1-over-par 71 that gave him a two-day total of 139 and earned him the championship.

The Cape Elizabeth resident held on for a one-shot victory over first-round co-leader Drew Powell of Holden, who shot a 3-over 73 on Sunday at Kebo to finish at 140.

John Hayes of Cape Elizabeth, who shared the lead after Saturday’s opening round at Bangor Municipal Golf Course, managed only a single birdie Sunday amid a 9-over day at Kebo. He wound up at 146.

Joe Walp of Portland and Jon Nicholson of Kebo out the top five finishers in the A flight, posting a score of 148.

McFarlane, who recently played a senior season at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington that was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, showed tremendous resolve.

The 2018 Maine Amateur champion opened with three pars, but stumbled with a double bogey on the par-3 fourth hole. He came back with a par on No. 5, but then bogeyed three of the next four holes to make the turn at 5 over.

McFarlane parred the 10th hole, before stringing together four straight birdies and closing out the round with four pars. He was 4 under on the back nine.

Powell held a three-shot advantage when he made the turn on Sunday. That was the case even after a 3-over effort on the front nine at Kebo Valley.

He had birdied No. 2, but bogeyed the fourth and eighth and had a double on the sixth hole. On the back, Powell was not able to make up any ground with two birdies (Nos. 12, 14) and a pair of bogeys (Nos. 11, 16).

There was a three-way tie for first place in the B flight, which also concluded play at Kebo Valley on Sunday.

Peter Hughes, Vance Gray and Bill Robinson all closed out the tournament with a 15-over tally of 156. Hughes shot 76 Sunday to erase and eight-shot deficit after the first round.

Sean Ellis took home top honors in the C flight with a 12-over 153, while Ken Belcher shot 170 to capture the D flight title.