Powell, Hayes IV share Downeast Metro golf lead

• June 13, 2020 11:16 pm

Drew Powell of Holden and John Hayes IV of Cape Elizabeth are tied for first after the first day of the 6th Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament.

Both players carded a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday at Bangor Municipal Golf Course, where the A and B flights competed.

Reese McFarlane shot a 3-under 68, while Wyatt Foster carded a 69 and Ralph Michaud of Presque Isle fired a round of 1-under 70.

The title will be decided on Sunday as the A and B flights move to the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor. The C and D flights wrap up their side of the competition at Bangor Muni.

Powell, a former Bangor High School standout, played in two tournaments this spring at Duke University before the season was canceled because of COVID-19. He transferred to Duke in January 2019 after starting his college career at Brown University.

Powell went out in 33, scoring birdies on the fifth and eighth holes. He moved to 3 under with a birdie on No. 13, before bogeying the par-5 15th hole. However, he bounced back with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to secure his first-round 67.

Hayes, who was last year’s runner-up, was 3 under at the turn after posting birdies on the third, fifth and ninth holes. He had his only bogey with a 5 on No. 10, but came back with birdies on Nos. 15 and 18 to grab his share of the lead.

McFarlane, who in last year’s Doweast Metro Amateur played the first round left-handed, his natural side, then played right-handed on Sunday, is in the thick of things heading into Sunday. He opened play by sandwiching birdies on Nos. 1 and 4 around bogeys on the second and third holes.

McFarlane then rattled off eight consecutive pars before birdieing the 13th, 15th and 18th holes to finish at 3 under, a single stroke behind the leaders.

Foster was 4 over through 11 holes, but picked up his first birdie on the 12th hole before registering an eagle on No. 13. He then birdied three of the last five holes to get right back in contention at 69.

Michaud posted 13 pars in his round, which also included three birdies and two bogeys for a 70 that leaves him in the thick of things.