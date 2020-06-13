36 new cases of the coronavirus detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 13, 2020 11:41 am

Updated: June 13, 2020 12:26 pm

36 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 2,757 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,721 on Friday.

Of those, 2,452 have been confirmed positive, while 305 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were announced. The statewide death toll still stands at 100..

So far, 313 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 29 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and four on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 2,152 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 505 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 70,916 negative test results out of 74,684 overall.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,414 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 57 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 419, 102 and 438 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (37), Hancock (13), Kennebec (136), Knox (22), Lincoln (21), Oxford (31), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (25) Waldo (55) and Washington (1) counties.

As of late Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,053,606 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 114,784 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Maine CDC coronavirus press conference, June 12