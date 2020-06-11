30 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 11, 2020 11:55 am

Another 30 cases of the news coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 2,667 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,637 on Wednesday.

Of those, 2,380 have been confirmed positive, while 287 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 100. It was the second day in a row with no new deaths.

So far, 308 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 2,062 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 505 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 514 on Wednesday. Active cases of the virus have been trending down in recent days, falling from 714 on May 24, Maine CDC data show.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 66,283 negative test results out of 69,860 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 2,000,600 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 112,925 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

