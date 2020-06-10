31 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 10, 2020 11:56 am

Updated: June 10, 2020 12:10 pm

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another 31 cases of the news coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 2,637 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,606 on Tuesday.

Of those, 2,350 have been confirmed positive, while 287 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 100.

So far, 303 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 27 people are currently hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 2,023 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 514 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s unchanged from Tuesday. Active cases of the virus have been trending down in recent days, falling from 714 on May 24, Maine CDC data show.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 66,283 negative test results out of 69,860 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,339 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 57 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 390, 101 and 432 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (12), Kennebec (132), Knox (21), Lincoln (20), Oxford (31), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (25) Waldo (54) and Washington (1) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,982,336 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 112,093 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Why Maine is tracking number of tests instead of people tested

...