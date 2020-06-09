18 more coronavirus cases have been detected as another Mainer dies

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 9, 2020 11:57 am

Updated: June 9, 2020 11:57 am

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 18 more cases of the new coronavirus.

There have now been 2,606 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,588 on Monday.

Of those, 2,322 have been confirmed positive, while 284 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll stands at 100.

So far, 302 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,992 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 514 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 598 on Monday.

About half of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 63,790 negative test results out of 67,290 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,961,187 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 111,014 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

