18 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 8, 2020 11:53 am

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another 18 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials reported Monday.

There have now been 2,588 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,570 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,305 have been confirmed positive, while 283 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 99.

So far, 301 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,891 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 598 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 607 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 60,954 negative test results out of 64,362 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,942,363 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 116,929 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: What Maine is doing to expand contact tracing