46 more coronavirus cases are detected as another Mainer dies

• June 7, 2020 11:39 am

Updated: June 7, 2020 11:49 am

Another Mainer has died as health officials reported Sunday that 46 more cases of the coronavirus have been detected.

There have now been 2,570 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,524 on Saturday.

Of those, 2,295 have been confirmed positive, while 275 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 99.

So far, 298 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 34 people are currently hospitalized, with 15 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 1,864 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 607 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 581 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 60,954 negative test results out of 64,362 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,307 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 56 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 367, 101 and 427 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (12), Kennebec (130), Knox (21), Lincoln (20), Oxford (31), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (52) and Washington (1) counties. Information about where another two cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,920,552 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 109,811 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

