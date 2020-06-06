42 more cases of the coronavirus detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 6, 2020 1:07 pm

42 more cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine as of Saturday, according to health officials.

There have now been 2,524 cases in total across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,482 cases on Friday.

Of those cases, 2,253 have been confirmed positive, while 271 are likely positive according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were announced. The statewide death toll still stands at 98.

So far, 296 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 35 people are currently hospitalized, with 14 in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,845 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 581 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC.

A majority of the cases have been reported in Mainers over the age of 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men.

As of Saturday there have been 60,935 negative test results out of the 64,105 overall tests performed. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,290 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 55 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 346, 101 and 420 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (10), Franklin (36), Hancock (12), Kennebec (130), Knox (21), Lincoln (20), Oxford (32), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (52) and Washington (1) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,906,060 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 109,305 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

